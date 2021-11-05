Jesse Lingard is back on West Ham’s radar for a January transfer and is understood to be opening up again to the prospect of leaving Manchester United.

On the back of missing out on the England squad and playing just 63 minutes of Premier League football this season, it is expected that new proposals are now to be seriously considered by Lingard’s representatives.

Ad

He had hoped to work his way back in at Old Trafford this season yet will now seriously consider an exit. Newcastle United could offer some competition in terms of signing Lingard while there may be offers from abroad too. But sources say the fact West Ham are doing so well this season would mean he favours a return to east London, particularly as he enjoyed his last spell so much.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Sancho dropped from England squad, Bellingham returns 21 HOURS AGO

Lingard is out of contract at the end of this campaign and signals so far suggest he is unlikely to be signing a new deal, even though United would like him to.

Lingard managed nine goals and five assists from 16 games while at West Ham, where ambition is at an all-time high. The team are in fourth spot in the league, in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, and top of their Europa League group.

Talk of new investment in the club from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is another exciting future factor for fans, who will hope the club continue to go from strength to strength.

How much is to be spent in January is not yet clear but boss David Moyes is confident he will get backing in the market and he wants a new forward on board.

Lingard could be that man but, if the finances allow it, the addition of a more traditional centre-forward should not be ruled out as well.

The contract of Andrea Belotti is running down at Torino but there is a feeling at West Ham that he would probably not prioritise them as his next club.

Adam Hlozek could be an interesting option, though. He has been heavily linked with West Ham over the past year and with their bond with Czech Republic growing, a move for him from Sparta Prague could be on the horizon once more.

Tottenham, Juventus chase Haaland alternative

Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina-Spezia, Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most exciting young forwards in world football and the battle to sign him is about to heat up.

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are most heavily linked with him ahead of the new year yet there are other clubs beginning to wonder if he could become a good alternative to Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been linked with almost every super club in Europe but the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and his own Borussia Dortmund are all now watching the Vlahovic situation too.

Vlahovic, 21, has the world at his feet after a superb run of form in 2021 with 28 club goals across the calendar year in Italy.

His style of play means he can score almost any type of goal while he also has a very strong mindset and seems well prepared for the next stage of his career.

Atletico Madrid tried to sign him for €60m in August but the offer was knocked back. However, Vlahovic is out of contract in 2023 and is not accepting a new offer with Fiorentina so far.

With that in mind, his situation is expected to become very interesting in 2022.

A summer move is mooted regularly as the time he will move yet sources are starting to believe it might be possible that he moves in January.

Liverpool and Chelsea in hunt for Fulham ace

Fulham's Fabio Carvalho celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Fulham at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on May 15, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Fulham believe Fabio Carvalho’s head has been turned by interest from Real Madrid yet there are offers in the Premier League that are also being considered.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Southampton have all been monitoring his situation with an eye of taking advantage of a contract situation that is likely to see him leave Craven Cottage at the end of this season.

The potential move to Southampton seems strange until you consider the career pathway such a transfer would offer, while it is understood he has also been impressed with the way the club have used Tino Livramento.

The pair are both 18 and Carvalho knows the on-loan Chelsea player so has played close attention to his rise in status this term.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both being kept in the loop over any offers though - and Madrid are putting together their proposal at the moment.

- - -

Ballon d'Or Ballon d'Or 'leak' dismissed but Lewandowski now favourite for top prize 29/10/2021 AT 12:59