West Ham are believed to have started initial talks with Jesse Lingard’s representatives over a return to the London Stadium this summer.

BBC Sport and Sky Sports are both reporting inquiries have been made about the England international’s next move, with the forward out of contract at Manchester United.

Lingard was denied a move away from Old Trafford in the winter, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick keen to involve him in his first-team plans, but most of his appearances this season were from the bench and he made just two Premier League starts.

The 29-year-old had a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 season, scoring nine goals and producing form which put him on the verge of selection for England’s European Championship squad.

But after returning to United, he failed to get past the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, a player signed from Borussia Dortmund to essentially play in the same position.

West Ham are thought to be interested in bringing Lingard back to east London, while Newcastle also tried to bring him in during the January transfer window - although it is understood Eddie Howe is no longer in the market for the forward.

Lingard’s time at United, his boyhood club, has come to a messy end, after his brother complained he was not given a send-off at Old Trafford after "20 years of blood, sweat and tears, four domestic trophies and three cup final goals".

