Arthur Masuaku's freaky goal three minutes from time gave West Ham victory over Chelsea at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were behind twice in the match, first when Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount's corner just before the half-hour mark but the hosts were level from Manuel Lanzini's penalty five minutes before the break.

Chelsea had themselves to blame when they conceded the penalty as Jorginho put his goalkeeper under unnecessary pressure and then Eduoard Mendy tried to take on Jarrod Bowen and ended up bringing him down in the box.

Mount put the blues ahead on the stroke of half time when he volleyed home Hakim Ziyech's cross-field ball but Bowen's 20-yard left foot drive equalised once more.

David Moyes' side took all three points when Masuaku looked to cross from the left flank but his effort ended up squeezing in the near post past the flailing Mendy.

The win ensures West Ham will remain in fourth spot, while Chelsea's tenure at the summit of the Premier League is unlikely to last out the weekend.

TALKING POINT - CHINKS IN CHELSEA'S ARMOUR?

Chelsea are now three games without a win since the 4-0 victory over Juventus suggested they are the team to beat in Europe. While Manchester United were fortunate to get a draw at Stamford Bridge, they did have some success by pressing hard against Chelsea's defence and Watford and West Ham played with similar intensity. The Blues got away with a below-par performance at Vicarage Road and were obviously unlucky with the method of defeat today. Every Premier League side which comes up against Chelsea will now try to follow this blueprint. Crucially N'Golo Kante has been missing for all three games, a player who can replicate, then trump any pressure opposition midfielders put on the Chelsea players and also make up for team-mates' mistakes - which are occurring a little more frequently at present. The absence of Ben Chilwell's threat down the left flank should also not be underestimated.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MASON MOUNT (CHELSEA)

He might have the least wow factor and not the highest ceiling amongst England's glut of talented young players, but he easily has the lowest floor and it feels inconceivable that he will not be a key part of Chelsea and England for the duration of this decade. He might be the nearest player to Thomas Muller, the Raumdeter or space interpreter, and similarly to the German legend he ghosts into perfect areas of the field to both assist team-mates and cause danger to opposition. For the second straight game he scored one goal and created another, making it nine direct goal involvements in 12 games.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 6; Zouma 7, Dawson 6, Diop 6; Coufal 7, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Johnson 6; Bowen 8, Lanzini 6, Antonio 7.

Subs: Masuaku 7, Fornals 6, Benrahma 6.

Chelsea: Mendy 5; Christensen 7, Thiago Silva 7, Rudiger 7; James 6, Loftus-Cheek 7, Jorginho 5, Alonso 6; Ziyech 6, Mount 8*, Havertz 6.

Subs: Lukaku 5, Hudson-Odoi 5, Pulisic 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

29' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Thiago Silva heads home Mount's corner. Fabianski got a touch on the ball but could only push the ball against the post and in. Antonio will be angry he didn't jusmp with the Brazilian centre back.

39' PENALTY! Mendy brings down Bowen. An awful backpass from Jorginho began the issue and Bowen did not dive in but waited for Mendy to try to beat him and then got in the way and was brought down.

40' GOAL FOR WEST HAM! Lanzini puts away the spot kick sending Mendy the wrong way.

44' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Wonderful volley from Mount. Ziyech played a diogonal ball to the right hand side of the penalty area and from 12 yards out he squeezed a side-foot into the near post.

55' GOAL FOR WEST HAM! Bowen smashes home from the edge of the box with his left foot. He leaves Mendy with no chance flailing low to his right.

88' GOAL FOR WEST HAM! Masuaku has put West Ham in front. Wow. Mendy was anticipating a cross and it seems like the Hammers sub misjudged his cross and it caught the Chelsea keeper out at the near post.

KEY STAT

