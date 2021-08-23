Michail Antonio scored a brace to smash Paolo Di Canio’s Premier League goalscoring record for West Ham as they thumped Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium.

Pablo Fornals gave the home side the lead before Ayoze Perez was sent off with half time looming.

Youri Tielemans temporarily halved the deficit but West Ham were dominant throughout.

Antonio made history late on to give the Hammers a second win of the season.

More to follow

