On Saturday afternoon, Chelsea announced that the club would be placed in the ‘stewardship’ of the club’s charitable trust. That was followed by a remarkably brief statement on their website saying those at the club were ‘praying for peace’ in Ukraine. Both acts were likely in response to the growing attention and criticism towards club owner Roman Abramovich.

With little clarity on what these moves mean, we look at the context behind these developments.

What has the club said?

On Saturday the club website posted the following:

During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

On Sunday, the club also issued a statement saying:

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

Why is Roman Abramovich attracting attention?

As a prominent Russian oligarch, many are looking at the billionaire to condemn the invasion of Ukraine that restarted last week after initially beginning in 2014 without a final resolution.

However many believe that oligarchs as a general class rely on Russian president Vladimir Putin essentially for permission and patronage to maintain their vast wealth and influence. There is no suggestion that Abramovich does the same, but as he is often seen as an oligarch there is speculation he could be pulled into any British or international sanctions aimed at censuring the Russian state.

What could happen to him?

In theory, a great deal or very little. He could in theory be denied entry to Britain while sanctions persist or for the rest of his life. He could have his British assets - property, bank accounts, and even the club - seized by the state, but the legality of such moves would have to be examined, legislated and probably appealed by the British executive and judiciary.

Has he had difficulty with the UK before?

In 2018 Britain delayed renewing his UK visa and as a response he gained Israeli citizenship in response as a way to access the country. The move, taken while Theresa May was Prime Minister, was taken as a general reproach to Russia following the invasion of Crimea in 2014, and the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal on British soil.

Why is he reportedly linked to Putin?

Mark Lamarr once joked of Frank Sinatra: “Frank Sinatra was always rumoured to have links with the mafia because of his lifelong links to the mafia.”

As for Abramovich, the only concrete association with Putin is his role as the governor of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008, and he has appeared at various events with Putin.

What happened in Parliament this week?

In a wider discussion to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Parliament, Labour MP Chris Bryant quoted from what he claimed was a document leaked to him by the Home Office. The MP said:

“I’ve got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: ‘As part of HMG’s [Her Majesty’s government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices.

“‘An example of this is Abramovich admitting in court proceedings that he paid for political influence. Therefore HMG is focused on ensuring individuals linked to illicit finance and malign activity are unable to base themselves in the UK, and will use the relevant tools at its disposal, including immigration powers, to prevent this.'”

Given Abramovich’s standing in the UK and Russia, it has raised speculation that he will be targeted for sanctions, directly or otherwise.

What does stewardship mean for Chelsea?

Essentially, nothing. There is no legal definition in this context, and Abramovich remains owner. He could say whatever he wants and still have direct influence on the charitable foundation, or take back whatever ‘stewardship’ means at any point.

What could the consequences be for Chelsea in the long term?

It appears that the Russian state and those with wealth in Russia are going to be heavily affected. Russia’s currency - the ruble - could well become close to worthless on Sunday when the forex markets open. Access for Russian companies to wealth outside the country could become almost impossible, access to their wealth inside the country may be deemed illicit to receive by those outside the country.

Abramovich’s wealth that he holds in Britain or elsewhere may become unusable due to legal restrictions or the refusal of foreign businesses and financial institutions to take any risk in dealing with anything to do with Russia, whether the law orders them to or not.

As a result, Chelsea could become a minor concern for Abramovich, an asset he is forced to sell, or crippled financially and left in limbo. They are said to owe more than a billion in loans to Abramovich, but whether he would have any recourse to access the money is up for discussion, as is Chelsea's ability to repay.

