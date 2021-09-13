Cristiano Ronaldo’s considerable influence at Manchester United has also gone beyond the pitch as it has been revealed that his team-mates are picking up on his healthy eating habits, according to goalkeeper Lee Grant.

However, it was before the game at the hotel the previous night where Ronaldo’s influence at meal times began to kick in with the rest of the squad.

Grant, United’s back-up goalkeeper, told talkSPORT that the majority of the squad decided to skip dessert after carefully watching what Ronaldo was eating.

“One of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate?’ Obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine,” he said.

So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you’ve got some cheat stuff out. You’ve got some apple crumble and custard or you’ve got a bit of brownie and cream.

It seems that the players decided to resist the temptation.

“I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard and not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down,” Grant added.

It is well documented that Ronaldo lives a highly regimented lifestyle, and it is widely accepted that his eating habits and discipline have helped to significantly prolong his football career.

“I’ll tell you one of his plates - he had several. One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs. This guy is in incredible shape,” said Grant.

Manchester United are next in action on Tuesday evening as they take on BSC Young Boys in the Champions League, hoping to get their European campaign off to a good start.

