Jurgen Klopp has refused to be drawn on comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Liverpool's visit to Manchester United.

The two star forwards have begun the season in strong form, with Salah the Premier League's joint top scorer and Ronaldo influential since making a shock summer return to Old Trafford.

Ahead of a crucial meeting between two potential Premier League contenders, Klopp hailed both players as "world class", but, while assessing the relative strengths of two Ballon d'Or nominees, declined to make a comparison between the two.

"Why should we compare?" said Klopp. "Obviously both are world-class players.

"Even though Ronaldo's left foot is not bad, I would say Mo's left foot is probably better. Cristiano may be better in the air and his right foot is probably better.

"Speed-wise, both are pretty quick and desperate to score goals but I've never really thought about that.

"I'm not too interested in comparing, sorry."

Liverpool, powered by a scintillating Salah-led attack, are the Premier League's last remaining unbeaten side and sit second behind Chelsea.

After a mixed recent run Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are four points back from their visitors on Sunday 24 October having been beaten by Leicester last time out.

Both sides were in midweek Champions League action, each coming from behind to secure victory.

Klopp insisted that fatigue from a particularly intense encounter with Atletico Madrid would have no bearing on his manner of preparing his side for the trip to Old Trafford.

"We play on Tuesday and on Sunday so we don't have to think about that," he said. "We came through the Atletico Madrid game and now we recover.

Today we start preparing for the game properly and that's exactly how it should be.

"So, there'll be no consideration because of the intensity of the last game, for us at least."

