Speculation continues to link Xavi with a return to Barcelona, but Al-Sadd have issued a statement making clear the Spaniard has a two-year contract with the club.

Xavi was immediately installed as the favourite to succeed the Dutchman, and club president Joan Laporta did little to dampen the talk when saying he had spoken to the former Spain international

Laporta moved to clarify his comments by saying he speaks to Xavi on a regular basis, but it has a feeling of when rather than if he will return to Camp Nou.

Al Sadd have been left in a difficult position, as Xavi has been in charge of the club since 2019 and they have no desire to see him leave.

The Qatari outfit have been active on social media, liking posts calling for Xavi to remain at the club, and on Friday they issued a statement.

“In response to what’s circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title,” the statement read.

For his part, Xavi has maintained he is focused on his job with Al Sadd, who appear determined to show they are putting up a fight to keep their coach.

