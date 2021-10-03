Xisco Muñoz has been sacked as Watford manager.

Muñoz is the first managerial casualty this season, with the club sat 14th in the Premier League table.

A club statement said: "Watford FC confirms Xisco Munoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach."

