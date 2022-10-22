Graham Potter says Chelsea did not deserve to win in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United but thinks that there were positive signs at Stamford Bridge.

After a scrappy match that looked destined to end in a goalless draw, United’s Scott McTominay brought down Armando Broja in the box, allowing Jorginho to score from the spot in the 86th minute. Potter’s men couldn’t hold on to the lead, though, conceding a 94th-minute header from Casemiro.

"It's disappointing because we're 1-0 ahead at the end, but over the course of the game, a point is about right, and I'm not sure if we did enough to win it,” said Potter after the match.

"It wasn't from a lack of trying. The boys gave everything; when you [concede] as late as you do, there is a feeling you've dropped points.

"A really fighting performance from us. Lots of positives in terms of the amount of effort the boys put into the game. Manchester United were better than us for the first 30 minutes, and we had to respond, and I felt we did that. We improved a lot after 30 minutes, so we will take what we get.”

Had Chelsea managed to hold on, they would have gone four points clear of Manchester United. With the draw, only a point separates the two sides that are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I can’t stand here to say we deserved to win. When we scored, because of how hard-fought it has been it is hard to control things going into the box. We have to accept the point and dust ourselves down to go again on Tuesday.

"We couldn't get enough control of the game in the middle. The boys gave everything they can and improved a lot in terms of our work, but we were playing a good side.”

Casemiro’s last-minute goal will be a blow for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has found good form in a Chelsea shirt as of late and has cemented himself as the club’s number-one keeper under Potter ahead of Edouard Mendy.

"Kepa was a bit unlucky, but it's only just gone in, and the first goal we have conceded in a while, but we have to take the positives. I thought we could've attacked a bit better at times. We had chances, they had chances, so a point is about right."

Chelsea will hope to get back to winning ways when they face RB Salzburg in the Champions League up next.

