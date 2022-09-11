Thomas Tuchel says he is "devastated" to have been sacked as Chelsea head coach.

The German was dismissed by Chelsea last week after 19 months in charge where he led the club to Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Ad

The London club sit sixth in the Premier League table after their opening six games of the domestic season, five points off league leaders Arsenal, while a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener last Tuesday seemed to be the final straw for Chelsea's new ownership.

Premier League 'I had to' - Potter explains decision to join Chelsea 3 HOURS AGO

Tuchel has taken to social media to express his disappointment at being sacked and also thanked Chelsea and its fans for their support.

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write," he wrote. "And it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.

"This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

"The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever.

"I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

Tuchel has been succeeded at Chelsea by Graham Potter, who signed a five-year contract last Thursday to complete a switch from Brighton.

"For some, I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept," he wrote.

"I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure - but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you."

He added: "I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity."

Premier League Potter appointed Chelsea head coach on a five-year contract 08/09/2022 AT 14:48