Jadon Sancho has insisted Manchester United “look like a whole different team” thanks to new manager Erik ten Hag.

United are unbeaten under the Dutchman so far, winning three of their four pre-season games, and the former Ajax boss seems to be getting the best out of the players that were struggling last campaign, including Sancho.

The England forward - who was dropped from Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the previous international break - has scored three times in four appearances so far in pre-season.

Sancho has been key to Ten Hag’s early success, and the 22-year-old has praised the new boss for the impact he’s made after a tough 2021/22 campaign.

“Last year wasn't great and I feel like everyone has something to prove for this upcoming season,” Sancho told ManUtd.com. “We don't want to put performances in like we did last year and upset the fans. Some fans travelled for a long time to get to the stadium and watch us not perform.

“I'm sure, this year, everyone is going to make up for that and make sure every game we play we put 100 per cent in and make sure the fans are smiling at the end of the game.

“The training, especially in pre-season, has been a real positive and all the lads have taken on board what he's saying.

“You can see it in the games, we're creating a lot more chances, keeping the ball more and just making good things out of the style we're playing.

“This pre-season, we have the same players, but it just looks like a whole different team and I do think that's something we're working on and I feel like we're getting better.

“The manager is big on team-bonding and having fun together and doing things like team dinners and things like that. So, yeah, it's helping.”

United get their Premier League campaign underway on Sunday 7 August, when they host Brighton at Old Trafford.

