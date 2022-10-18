Alexander Isak is set to be out until after the World Cup because of a thigh injury, confirmed Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

The 23-year-old has played just three times since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £60m in August and scored on his debut against Liverpool. He also scored a penalty against Bournemouth on September 17th.

But during the international break last month he picked up a thigh problem while training with Sweden. Howe has said that Isak could now be out for up to two months.

"We don't think we'll see Alex back before the World Cup," Howe said ahead of Newcastle's Premier League match against Everton on Wednesday night.

"Unfortunately, he's had a setback on his thigh. It's been very frustrating for him as a new player in a new league. I thought he was acclimatising well and picked up the injury with Sweden.

"It's been frustrating for him because he felt really good and he did a lot of work to get fit.

"Muscle injuries can be unpredictable. They can be difficult. You can be OK one minute and succumb the next.

"It's a real shame because he's desperate to make his mark here but he's young, he's got a long future ahead of him here so we have to protect him and make sure he comes back right."

Newcastle's first game after the World Cup is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

