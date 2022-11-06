Antonio Conte revealed his "disappointment" at hearing booing as his Spurs side departed for the half-time break in their encounter with Liverpool that they eventually lost 2-1

Conte has been at pains to manage expectations around his side's development this season, willing impatient fans to give him and his men the time they need to become title challengers.

But that seemed in short supply on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as a brace from Mo Salah left the hosts two goals down following the first 45.

Conte said: "First of all, I think we have to show a great respect all the time for our fans. They are our fans and they pay their tickets.

"At the same time, if you ask me, if I was a bit disappointed, yes. Yes, because it's important in every moment to be honest and I think I always continue to repeat, we have just started a process.

"I think after a year we have made a lot of improvement. If someone thinks after just a year we're ready to win, I say it would be really, really difficult.

"Liverpool is a really good example that you need time and patience. If we have this everybody is ok. If not, then we can lose our passion and our enthusiasm.

"I can't promise in this moment to win trophies to our fans because we're far from this in this moment.

"I am experienced enough to be able to say that we are far from other teams who are used to winning and have the strong to win. If we can all understand this together then good. If we have time and patience then all will be good."

Of the game itself, Conte maintained his team deserved more - but also seemed interested afterwards in how Jurgen Klopp thought his side had played.

"Jurgen was happy with the way we played? That's important. Jurgen is a good coach," Conte said.

"We hit the bar, and we scored and I think Alisson was the best player for Liverpool. The result is a disappointment. We have to take the example for the players.

"Despite having many missing players but we showed we can play good football and take on a team like Liverpool."

Klopp for his part praised his team for a "massive" three points, something that triggered an emotional celebration in him, culminating in his trademark fist pumping in front of the Reds fans.

He said: "It was not my plan actually, I didn’t want to do it but I got carried away and I thought the people deserved a little bit [after] tough times, they had now to travel a lot in the Premier League until they saw the first three points.

"So yeah, I got a bit carried away but it was big, absolutely big.

"Before that final whistle I would not have been able to do that because I was really knackered, it was tough, a really tough game for everybody.

"Everybody was 100 per cent in and threw everything in and that’s what I liked the most. You cannot be consistent by just playing all the time outstandingly well, it’s all about showing the resilience we showed tonight.

"This is not the start or whatever, we are in a phase, we realised already and spoke about it, but for tonight we couldn’t reach more than three points.

"We got them and that’s massive."

