Antonio Conte says he “would like" Harry Kane to sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, stating his belief that the England captain is “happy” at the club.

Kane, whose contract runs out in 2024, wanted to leave Spurs last summer after making a supposed gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy for a move away.

Manchester City had a £127m bid rejected for Kane and the striker missed the start of the 2021/22 campaign due to the transfer stand-off.

However, since Conte’s arrival in November 2021 - and Spurs' subsequent upturn in form - speculation around Kane has dwindled.

"My opinion is only one of a million opinions," Conte said ahead of Spurs' Premier League trip to West Ham on Wednesday night. "We are talking about a world-class striker and a player who in this moment is the most representative player for Tottenham. For sure I would like him to sign a new contract.

"But in this moment, for me it is very important to see him happy, totally involved with this season, totally involved with this project and in what we are doing. For me, this is the most important.

"Then it's a decision that the player and the club have to take."

Conte believes the direction Spurs are going in is unifying the team, which - as a result - is putting Kane at ease.

"You know very well that you create the perfect time [for a contract extension] with a project," Conte added.

"If also the player understands that there is a right process, that everybody is going in the same direction, I think every single player wants to see this.

"I think that Harry for sure is happy because he is seeing this type of situation. There is a vision, there is a direction and there is a unity to try to improve the team and also to improve the team at the level of his expectations."

Conte calls for more Spurs signings

Spurs have signed seven players this season, including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma and have won three of their opening four Premier League games.

But the English teams who are in the Champions League will be playing every few days across September and October, and that's where Conte feels his side needs more strength in depth.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said Conte.

"But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it's normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate.

"This is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

