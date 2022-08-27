Arsenal - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 4
Emirates Stadium / 27.08.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Lineups

Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Fulham

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Manchester CityMCI
32107
3
Leeds UnitedLEE
32107
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
32107
7
FulhamFUL
31205
