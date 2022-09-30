Arsenal boss believes the North London derby against Tottenham is a ‘very special’ rivalry.

Arteta has experienced the derby against Spurs as a player, as well as the Merseyside derby as an Everton player against Liverpool, and the Auld Firm Derby. As Manchester City assistant coach he has also seen Manchester City and United face off.

Speaking on Friday at the press conference ahead of the clash, Arteta was asked what set the occasion apart from other matches.

"Many things. I think you have to feel attached and a belonging to the club,” he began.

"When you have that feeling, and then you understand the history of the derbies, how both teams were historically created, and what has happened over the years, then that makes it very special.

"I think it’s a very special city, it’s a really special country, very passionate fans and it’s a great atmosphere to play in."

He continued: "I just think it’s all about emotion and willingness to get to that moment and have enjoyment. It’s the nicest game of the season by a mile, for what it means to our supporters, for the history of it.

"And now as well, because looking at the table and where both teams want to be, it becomes a really important match. I think the word is excitement."

