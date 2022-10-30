Reiss Nelson scored twice as Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table after crushing bottom of the table Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated from minute one and took an early lead when Bukayo Saka's cross was headed in by Gabriel Martinelli.

Ad

But Saka was forced off with a suspected ankle injury on the half hour mark and was replaced by Nelson.

Premier League Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender discharged from hospital after stabbing AN HOUR AGO

The Gunners will feel they should have gone in at the break with a bigger lead with Gabriel Jesus spurning two opportunities and Martinelli having a shot cleared off the line.

And they were more clinical in the second half and increased their lead when Nelson smashed home the rebound after his first shot was parried by Dean Henderson for his first goal in two years.

And three minutes later, Nelson grabbed his second with a cushioned volley at the near post from Jesus's cross.

Steve Cooper made two attacking subs, bringing on Bradley Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis, but the one-way traffic continued with Nelson teeing up the impressive Thomas Partey who rifled a first-time shot from distance in the top corner to make it 4-0.

And captain Martin Odegaard completed the rout with a ferocious strike in the box which flew into the top corner for a resounding win which puts Arsenal two points clear of second place Manchester City.

TALKING POINT

Arsenal looking the real deal for a title challenge.

Five goals, a cleansheet, entertaining football, it was a great day for Arsenal to recover from two disappointing results in the past week.

The only negative was the injury to Saka in the first half, although Nelson took his chance with a brilliant cameo.

Only Newcastle United failed to win the Premier League from this position after recording 29 points from 11 games in 1995-96 and 29 points from 11 games in 1994-95. Arsenal have 31 points from 12 games - although there is the unknown entity of a World Cup break to come.

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Thomas Partey (Arsenal): The Ghanaian dominated the midfield battle, scored a blinder and put in some lovely passes for Jesus. Everything seemed to go through the 29-year-old.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 5, White 5, Saliba 5, Gabriel 5, Tomiyasu 6, Partey 9, Xhaka 7, Odegaard 7, Saka n/a, Jesus 6, Martinelli 7. Subs: Nelson 9, Vieira 5, Soares 5, Tierney n/a, Nketiah n/a.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Henderson 4, Aurier 4, Cook 5, McKenna 5, Lodi 5, Kouyate 5, Freuler 6, Yates 6, Lingard 6, Awoniyi 6, Gibbs-White 4. Subs: Johnson 5, Dennis 5, Williams 6, Worrall 6, O'Brien n/a.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

5' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Martinelli with a header from Saka's low cross.

27' - INJURY BLOW: Saka's afternoon is over due to a suspected ankle injury and is being replaced by Nelson.

49' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Jesus rolls it to Nelson who cuts it back, his first shot is saved but he smashes in the rebound into the roof of the net. Lovely passing move.

52' - ANOTHER GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Jesus's cross is converted by Nelson on the volley for his second.

57' - ARSENAL GOAL! Partey with a brilliant strike from distance which flies into the top corner.

78' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Jesus to Odegaard who rifles it into the top corner from inside the box.

KEY STAT

Aged 21 years and 55 days, Bukayo Saka is the third-youngest player to assist 20 goals in the Premier League behind Cesc Fàbregas and Wayne Rooney.

Transfers Sporting to offer Ronaldo a way out of Man Utd in January - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO