Arsenal - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 14
Emirates Stadium / 30.10.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
Nottingham Forest
Lineups

Arsenal
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3
Arsenal
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Nottingham Forest

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
1292129
2
ArsenalARS
1191128
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
20
Nottingham ForestNOT
122379
Latest news

Premier League

Superb De Bruyne free-kick sends City back to Premier League summit

4 minutes ago

Premier League

Walker and Phillips ‘optimistic’ of playing in World Cup - Guardiola

a day ago

