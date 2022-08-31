Arsenal made it five wins from five with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in front of an electric Emirates.

The Gunners were utterly dominant and could have scored three or four in the first half, with Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all testing Emiliano Martinez.

Minutes after Saka missed an empty net from five yards out, Jesus finally broke the deadlock, sweeping home after Martinez could only parry an effort from Granit Xhaka into the Brazilian's path.

Gabriel Martinelli almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, but only a flying save from Martinez kept Villa in the match heading into the second period

Villa kept the Gunners at bay for much of the second half and grew into the game as Leon Bailey and Matty Cash each had shots on goal.

And they found an equaliser through the unlikeliest of ways as substitue Douglas Luiz scored direct from a corner kick, Ramsdale beaten at his front post to stun Mikel Arteta's men.

But Villa were level for just three minutes, Saka picking out Martinelli at the back post to prod past Martinez to send the Emirates into raptures.

The Gunners held on this time to match their best ever start to a Premier League season and stay top of the table.

TALKING POINT - Arsenal match invincibles

Arsenal look a million miles from the nearly-men we've grown accustomed too in recent years. They look confident. dominant and have the points to show for it.

They've barely put a foot wrong and, with Jesus upfront, Odegaard in the middle and William Saliba at the back look an outfit worth of a title challenge.

The last Arsenal that won five in five? The Invincibles.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Martin Odegaard.

Made everything, barely put a foot wrong and looked the best man in midfield by a mile. He links up with Jesus like they've been playing together for years and if you put that much quality together then five wins from five makes complete sense.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 7, White 6, Saliba 6, Gabriel 7, Tierney 7, Sambi 6, Xhaka 8, Saka 7, Odegaard 8, Martinelli 8, Jesus 8. Subs. Tomiyasu 5, Holding 6, Nketiah n/a, Smith Rowe n/a

Aston Villa: Martinez 7, Cash 7, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Digne 5, McGinn 6, Kamara 6, Ramsey 5, Bailey 6, Watkins 6, Buendia 7. Subs. Coutinho 6, Luiz 7, Ings 6.

KEY MOMENTS

25' - SAKA MISSES OPEN GOAL! Wow, what a miss! Martinelli puts it on a plate for Saka at the back post but he shanks well over from maybe five yards out. It's on an angle but he can't be missing those.

30' - GOAL! ARSENAL 1 ASTON VILLA 0 (JESUS). Arsenal get the lead they deserve! Xhaka down the left rifles at Martinez who cannot hold it. Jesus picks up the leftovers and sweeps home!

74' - GOAL! ARSENAL 1 ASTON VILLA 1 (Douglas) OH MY WORD: VILLA ARE BACK IN IT! FROM THE CORNER! DOUGLAS LUIZ HAS SCORED STRAIGHT FROM A CORNER!

77' - GOAL! ARSENAL 2 ASTON VILLA 1 (Martinelli) Moments later and Arsenal are back in front! Saka dances down the right, cuts inside, dinks one over to Martinelli who is on hand to poke home. Perhaps, PERHAPS, Martinez should have done better to keep that one out. But the Gunners are back ahead in no time.

KEY STAT

