Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points after defeating 10-men Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the north London Derby, extending their unbeaten home record to seven games in all competitions.

The Gunners started off by far the better side and could have had the lead in the third minute, only for Gabriel Martinelli’s low shot on the half volley to come back off the near post.

Mikel Arteta’s side eventually saw their pressure pay off and Arsenal were deservedly in front in the 20th minute as Thomas Partey bent a side-footed strike from distance past Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.

Despite being on the back foot, Tottenham were trying to find opportunities on the counter-attack, and on one such occasion in the 29th minute, it resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty as Gabriel caught Richarlison with a rash challenge inside the area.

Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot, sending his penalty straight down the middle past Aaron Ramsdale to put Spurs back on level terms, scoring his 100th Premier League away goal in the process.

A costly mistake by Lloris gifted Arsenal the lead early into the second half, as Gabriel Jesus pounced after a double lapse from the Tottenham goalkeeper in the six-yard box to score an easy tap-in to restore the lead for the Gunners.

Tottenham’s afternoon in N7 got even worse, as Emerson Royal was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge with his studs showing on Martinelli’s shin.

Arsenal then sealed the three points just five minutes later as Granit Xhaka coolly slotted home a low shot into the far corner to give Arteta’s side their third successive home win over their north London rivals.

TALKING POINT - ARSENAL TAKE BRAGGING RIGHTS IN NORTH LONDON

Arsenal once again come out on top in this North London Derby fixture on their own patch, as this result now extends Tottenham's awful record at the stadium. Spurs have yet to register a victory away against Arsenal since November 2010.

On the whole, the home side deserved the three points and played the better football. The only worry for them came at the end of the first half, when Tottenham grew into the game following Harry Kane's penalty that put the visitors level.

In the end, Tottenham were the masters of their own downfall, as Emerson Royal's sending off saw their chances of a win disappear before their eyes. It became damage limitation for Antonio Conte's side for the remainder of the second half.

Arsenal have now given themselves some breathing space at the top of the Premier League ahead of a tough run of games which includes a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next Sunday.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Thomas Partey

The 29-year-old bossed the midfield today for Arsenal, and his early strike from distance in the 20th minute lit up the Emirates Stadium crowd.

In addition to his goal that gave Arsenal the lead, Partey had a pass success rate of 95%, made four key passes, and won a single tackle (100% success rate). The Ghanaian is definitely a player that goes under the radar, but his performance today was very positive.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 7, White 7, Saliba 6, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 6, Partey 8, Xhaka 7, Martinelli 7, Odegaard 7, Saka 7, Jesus 8. Subs: Tierney 6, Nketiah 6, Vieira 6, Tomiyasu 6, Lokonga 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Lenglet 5, Dier 6, Romero 5, Emerson 5, Hojbjerg 6, Bentancur 6, Perisic 6, Son 6, Richarlison 6, Kane 7. Subs: Skipp 6, Sessegnon 6, Bissouma 6, Doherty 5, Sanchez 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3’ - OFF THE POST! - Arsenal hit the woodwork! Martinelli cuts inside onto his right foot inside the area, and he lets off a low shot at goal on the half-volley, and it cannons off the near post and goes behind! He appeals for a corner despite the ball not taking a touch off a Spurs player, but he gets his wish. He thinks the ball took a deflection off Richarlison.

12’ - SAVE! - Ramsdale is caught into action! A Spurs free-kick from deep is clipped into the area by Son, and Richarlison gets to the ball after an initial touch by Dier guides the ball into the Brazilian's path. He manages to get a shot on goal, but Ramsdale gets down low to make a big save!

20’ - GOAL! (Thomas Partey) - What a strike from Partey! The midfielder hits it first-time from outside the box after White lays the ball off for him to strike, and he expertly bends it into the top corner from range with the side of his right foot! What a goal. Arsenal have a deserved lead.

31’ - GOAL! (Harry Kane penalty) - Tottenham have a penalty! Richarlison is tripped in the area by Gabriel and Spurs have a chance to level it from the spot. Can Kane do it? He scores to bring Spurs back level! After a short delay before the penalty is taken, the Spurs striker just sticks the spot-kick down the middle and we are back level here at the Emirates!

49' - GOAL! (Gabriel Jesus) - Jesus strikes! It is a poor mistake from Lloris though. Saka cuts inside from the right flank, and shoots towards the far corner from inside the area. Lloris can only parry it to the path of Romero, who tries to feed the ball back to the goalkeeper. He spills it, and Jesus is there to score an easy tap-in!

61' - RED CARD! - Spurs are down to ten men! Emerson Royal catches Martinelli with a stamping challenge onto his shin down the byline, and he collapses to the turf in pain. Anthony Taylor shows the defender a straight red card - it was a shocking challenge!

67' - GOAL! (Granit Xhaka) - Xhaka gets in on the act! Partey drags Arsenal out of their half and he plays it forward to Martinelli on the left. He gets to the edge of the box with a nice bit of play, before touching it on for Xhaka, and he coolly slots a nice shot into the bottom corner past Lloris! 3-1!

KEY STATS

Harry Kane has become the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League, while his seven penalty goals against Arsenal is the joint-most one player has scored against an opponent in the competition.

Spurs have now been shown five red cards at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League; their most at any away venue in the competition.

