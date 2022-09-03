Aston Villa - Manchester City

Premier League / Matchday 6
Villa Park / 03.09.2022
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
Manchester City
Lineups

Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
19
Aston VillaAVL
51043
