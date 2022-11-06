Aston Villa - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 15
Villa Park / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aston-villa/teamcenter.shtml
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Lineups

Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1393130
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
17
Aston VillaAVL
1333712
Latest news

Premier League

Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham

30/10/2022 at 22:14

Premier League

Nelson notches brace as Arsenal hit five to go top in style

30/10/2022 at 17:12

