Aston Villa claimed their first win of the new season by beating Everton 2-1 in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off.

In sweltering conditions, Anthony Gordon had a goal disallowed for the visitors, before a smart turn and finish from Danny Ings put Villa ahead.

In a game of few chances, a deflected volley from Emi Buendia that was cleared off the line by Vitaliy Mykolenko looked like being the closest effort to another goal in the second half.

In the last five minutes the game looked over when Buendia added a second, only for an own goal by Lucas Digne a minute later to ensure a frantic finish.

The victory was Aston Villa’s first of the season, while Everton have now lost both of their first two games.

