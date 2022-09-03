Leon Bailey’s first league goal of the season for Aston Villa helped his side fight back to claim a valuable point against Manchester City as it finished 1-1 at Villa Park.

City were the dominant side in the first half, but were unable to capitalise on some good patterns of play in the final third.

Villa were happy to go into half-time with the scores still level, but it did not last long after the second half got underway, as City took the lead just five minutes after the break.

Erling Haaland reacted quickest at the back post to tap home a superb Kevin De Bruyne cross from the right flank to reach double figures in just his sixth league game.

The visitors then came close to scoring again midway through the second period as a De Bruyne free-kick rattled against the crossbar.

However, 15 minutes from time, Villa equalised against the run of play. Jacob Ramsey’s powerful cut-back was finished beautifully into the top-left corner by Bailey as the Jamaican international put his side back on level terms.

The Villans held on to secure a valuable point and put an end to a three-game losing streak in the Premier League.

More to follow.

