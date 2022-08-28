Aston Villa - West Ham United

Premier League / Matchday 4
Villa Park / 28.08.2022
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
West Ham United
Lineups

Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
West Ham United
West Ham United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Leeds UnitedLEE
42208
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
42208
4
Manchester CityMCI
42117
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
16
Aston VillaAVL
31023
20
West Ham UnitedWHU
30030
