Rio Ferdinand thinks there would be "no question" that Erling Haaland would win the Ballon d’Or if Manchester City win the Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola has failed to win the European trophy since leaving Barcelona but the arrival of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund has made them into a more ruthless prospect.

The Norwegian was on the scoresheet in City’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon and speaking on BT after the game, Ferdinand predicted a hugely successful season for him.

He said: “He’s on the right track, I’m saying 35 [goals this season]. The guy has got the ability to break records because he’s in a team that’s absolutely dominating. He’s getting minimum, one good chance per half.

“He’s a fantastic footballer and the overriding factor is he’s got the hunger and desire to get out there.”

Of the next Ballon d’Or, he predicted: “The one coming, he’s in there. If he carries on this form and City win the Champions League, no question. There won’t be anyone who can get near him.

“He’s achieving numbers right now, head and shoulders above everybody else. Sometimes it’s not about performance - he’s affecting games. He scored with his third touch today.”

