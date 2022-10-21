Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes said it was the best day of his life after signing a contract extension with the Premier League leaders on Friday.

The Brazilian has played a key role in a stunning start to the season for the Gunners, who are four points clear on top of the table.

Arsenal announced on Friday that the 24-year-old has penned a “long-term contract”, which will reportedly extend the expiry date of his deal by two years to 2027.

"I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club," Gabriel told the club’s website.

"It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here.

"Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It’s why I’m so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home.

"In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it’s my home."

Mikel Arteta’s side have won nine games out of 10 in the Premier League this season, raising hopes of an unexpected title challenge.

Gabriel, who joined the Gunners from Lille in the summer of 2020, has played every minute and formed a formidable centre-back partnership with William Saliba.

Arsenal’s defence has conceded 10 goals in 10 league games, a record only bettered by Newcastle’s nine.

“Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons,” Arteta said.

"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract.”

