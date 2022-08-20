Bournemouth - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 3
Vitality Stadium / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5-4-1
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5-4-1
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Bournemouth

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
ArsenalARS
22006
3
BrentfordBRE
21104
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
21104
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
21104
11
BournemouthBOU
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

It can’t get any worse for Ronaldo and Man Utd – The Warm-Up

17/08/2022 at 08:02

Premier League

Nunez sees red for headbutt on Anfield debut as 10-man Liverpool are held by Palace

15/08/2022 at 21:11

Related matches

Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20/08
Everton
-
-
Nottingham Forest
20/08
Fulham
-
-
Brentford
20/08
Crystal Palace
-
-
Aston Villa
20/08

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Bournemouth and Arsenal news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.