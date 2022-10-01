Bournemouth - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 9
Vitality Stadium / 01.10.2022
Bournemouth
Not started
-
-
Brentford
Lineups

Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
4-5-1
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bournemouth

Brentford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
760118
2
Manchester CityMCI
752017
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
752017
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
9
BrentfordBRE
72329
12
BournemouthBOU
72238
