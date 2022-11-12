Bournemouth - Everton

Premier League / Matchday 16
Vitality Stadium / 12.11.2022
Bournemouth
Not started
-
-
Everton
Lineups

Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5-3-2
Everton jersey
Everton
4-5-1
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5-3-2
Everton jersey
Everton
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bournemouth

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
16
EvertonEVE
1435614
17
BournemouthBOU
1434713
