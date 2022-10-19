Bournemouth - Southampton

Premier League / Matchday 12
Vitality Stadium / 19.10.2022
Bournemouth
Not started
-
-
Southampton
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bournemouth

Southampton

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
961219
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
951316
10
BournemouthBOU
1034313
18
SouthamptonSOU
102268
