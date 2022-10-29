Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League / Matchday 14
Vitality Stadium / 29.10.2022
Bournemouth
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
Lineups

Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
4-5-1
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
14
BournemouthBOU
1234513
