Brentford - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 8
Gtech Community Stadium / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Lineups

Brentford jersey
Brentford
3-5-2
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3
Brentford
Brentford
3-5-2
Arsenal
Arsenal
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brentford

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
752017
2
ArsenalARS
650115
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
9
BrentfordBRE
62319
Follow the Premier League live Football match between Brentford and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 18 September 2022.

