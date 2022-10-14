Brentford - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 11
Gtech Community Stadium / 14.10.2022
Brentford
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
980124
2
Manchester CityMCI
972023
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
962120
4
ChelseaCHE
851216
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
850315
7
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
842214
11
BrentfordBRE
924310
