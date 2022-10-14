Brentford manager Thomas Frank has hailed striker Ivan Toney as the “perfect fit” for England’s World Cup squad after Brentford’s 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday night.

Toney scored a first half opener before winning and ultimately converting a second half penalty to wrap-up another eye-catching performance in a red and white shirt.

Ad

Speaking after the game, Frank told Sky Sports Toney would be “perfect” for England and manager Gareth Southgate.

Premier League Brentford back to winning ways against luckless Brighton thanks to Toney double 4 HOURS AGO

“That would be a big thing [Toney making the World Cup squad],” Frank said. “We spoke about it when he got the call up, a first cap would be amazing.

“For Ivan it would be amazing, I personally think, and I respect Gareth so much and he knows the bigger picture than me, I’m a little bit bias, I’m only looking at Ivan but also I know him very well.

"I think he is the perfect fit for the squad if you want that flexibility in strikers, I don't see one striker that can do the same as him.”

Toney’s second half penalty to put Brentford two goals ahead helped him to maintain his 100% record from 12 yards for the Bees, dispatching all 20 spot kicks.

He is now joint-second with Tottenham striker and England colleague Harry Kane in the Premier League goal scoring charts, and continues to impress with the World Cup on the horizon.

Toney was included in the latest squad for the Three Lions’ Nations League fixtures, but failed to register a single minute across the two matches as his wait for an England debut continues.

Premier League ‘Some dreams come to an end’ - Brighton’s Mwepu forced to retire due to heart condition 10/10/2022 AT 09:59