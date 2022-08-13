Brentford - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 2
Gtech Community Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Erik ten Hag 'convinced' Manchester United will have a better squad by the end of the transfer window

Manchester United lost their opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton which has raised further questions from fans and pundits about the strength in depth of United's squad. United boss Erik ten Hag says the club "have to" strengthen before the end of the transfer window and is "convinced" it will be an improved squad once the deadline passes on September 1.

By
Eurosport
Updated 12/08/2022 at 15:11 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brentford

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
9
BrentfordBRE
10101
13
Manchester UnitedMUN
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

'In perfect condition' - Arteta refuses to discuss Tierney to Man City speculation

an hour ago

Premier League

'We could strengthen' - Tuchel looking to sign defender and striker

23 minutes ago

Related matches

Aston Villa
-
-
Everton
13/08
Manchester City
-
-
Bournemouth
13/08
Southampton
-
-
Leeds United
13/08
Arsenal
-
-
Leicester City
13/08

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Brentford and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Brentford and Manchester United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.