Erik ten Hag 'convinced' Manchester United will have a better squad by the end of the transfer window

Manchester United lost their opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton which has raised further questions from fans and pundits about the strength in depth of United's squad. United boss Erik ten Hag says the club "have to" strengthen before the end of the transfer window and is "convinced" it will be an improved squad once the deadline passes on September 1.