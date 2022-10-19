There were no goals, but plenty of entertainment as Brentford and Chelsea played out a goalless draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.

Brentford edged the game and should have taken advantage of chances for Ivan Toney and, especially, Bryan Mbeumo, who headed straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga just after half time in what proved to be the nearest the game would come to a goal.

Chelsea also had chances with last-ditch defending, especially from Ethan Pinnock, denying them on a number of occasions. In the last minute of injury time, David Raya was called upon to make a good stop from impressive young substitute Carney Chukwuemeka who drove in a low effort from a narrow angle which the Bees keeper blocked with his legs.

The draw, the first points Graham Potter has dropped as Chelsea boss, sees the Blues lying seven points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal in fourth, while Brentford remain ninth.

TALKING POINT

Potter gamble doesn't pay off - It is way too early to lead to a pile on for Graham Potter, especially given how well he has started in charge, but his starting line-up with five changes did seem to give Brentford the momentum early in the match. The enforced introduction of Mateo Kovacic for Conor Gallagher made them more competitive after Brentford's early domination, but only when Christian Pulisic entered proceedings on the hour mark and then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the last 10 minutes, did the match finally began to look like a title contender against a team happy to stay up. It is only early but the seven-point gap with Arsenal, could easily turn into a chasm which will see the Blues only able to realistically challenge for one or two of the Champions League berths after the World Cup break.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - It has been some turnaround for the goalkeeper once considered a laughing stock at the Blues. He has kept five clean sheets from eight games played this season and his command of his box, along with sub-standard finishing perhaps, was pivotal in Brentford failing to hit the target. There might not be a keeper as quick off his line which makes life much harder for strikers playing against him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Raya 7; Roerslev 7, Jorgensen 7, Mee 7, Pinnock 8, Henry 7; Onyeka 7, Janelt 7, Jensen 6; Mbeumo 6, Toney 6.

Subs: Baptiste 6, Wissa 7, Dasilve 6, Ghoddsas 6.

Chelsea: Kepa 8*; Azpilicueta 7, Chalobah 7, Koulibaly 6, Cucurella 6; Jorginho 6, Loftus-Cheek 6; Mount 6, Gallagher 6, Havertz 6; Broja 7.

Subs: Kovacic 7, Pulisic 7, Chukwuemeka 7, Sterling 6, Aubameyang 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

8' TONEY WITH A GOOD CHANCE! Rasmussen puts in a good cross from the right flank and Toney leapt high but could only head straight at Kepa who tips over.

40' MOUNT JUST CAN'T LATCH ONTO BROJA SQUARE BALL! Broja latched onto a long ball giving Jorgensen a five metre head start and after being nudged over, got up and drove a ball in the six-yard box which was just a yard in front of Mount.

50' GREAT CHANCE FOR MBEUMO! A perfect cross fromt he right flank from Rasmussen but Mbeumo heads the ball straight at Kepa.

83' KEPA DENIES TONEY! A goal seemed certain when Wissa found him in the penalty area but Toney's first touch was heavy and then Kepa came out to block his effort.

90+4' GOOD SAVE FROM RAYA! Kovacic plays in Chukwuemeka in the area and from a narrow angle he drives a low shot at goal which Raya saves with his feet.

KEY STAT

84 - The number of years since Brentford have beaten Chelsea at home.

