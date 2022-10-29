Brentford - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League / Matchday 14
Gtech Community Stadium / 29.10.2022
Brentford
Not started
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Lineups

Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
11
BrentfordBRE
1235414
19
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
122379
