Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager following Graham Potter's departure.

Potter left the Seagulls to join Chelsea in September and De Zerbi was their first choice to replace him.

The 43-year-old Italian has been out of work since departing Shakhtar in July due to the war in Ukraine.

He has now signed a four-year-contract with the south-coast club, subject to a work permit.

De Zerbi joins a Brighton side fourth place in the Premier League and with a game in hand on the top three after a brilliant start to the season under Potter.

They have four wins, a loss and a draw and have proven exceptionally difficult to beat over the past two seasons.

De Zerbi will hope he can continue Potter's work and has an impressive record himself during his stints in Ukraine and Italy.

Brighton's schedule has been disrupted due to train strikes and players will now depart for the international break, and it is hoped that De Zerbi will take charge for their next match against Liverpool at Anfield on October 1.

"I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach," said Brighton chairman Tony Bloom.

"Roberto's teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly."

Technical director David Weir added: "Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out.

"In his short spell with Shakhtar he enjoyed further success, leading the club to cup success and topping the Ukrainian league before the war brought an abrupt halt to his time there."

He will become only Brighton's third permanent manager since 2014, when Sami Hyypia resigned.

