Brighton & Hove Albion - Aston Villa

Premier League / Matchday 16
Amex Stadium / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aston-villa/teamcenter.shtml
Aston Villa
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4-5-1
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-4-2
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4-5-1
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
14102232
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
1363421
13
Aston VillaAVL
1443715
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Conte 'disappointed' at half-time booing from Spurs fans during Liverpool defeat

06/11/2022 at 22:35

Premier League

Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'

06/11/2022 at 19:33

Related matches

Bournemouth
-
-
Everton
15:00
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Crystal Palace
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Leeds United
15:00
West Ham United
-
-
Leicester City
15:00

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.