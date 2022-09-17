Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace
Premier League / Matchday 8
Amex Stadium / 17.09.2022
Brighton v Crystal Palace in September postponed due to planned rail strike across the United Kingdom
Brighton's Premier League game against Crystal Palace was due to take place on September 17, but the game has been postponed due to a national rail strike taking place across the United Kingdom that day. Crystal Palace said a statement: "The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network."
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
