Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 8
Amex Stadium / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Brighton v Crystal Palace in September postponed due to planned rail strike across the United Kingdom

Brighton's Premier League game against Crystal Palace was due to take place on September 17, but the game has been postponed due to a national rail strike taking place across the United Kingdom that day. Crystal Palace said a statement: "The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network."

By
Eurosport
Updated 07/09/2022 at 16:39 GMT
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
650115
2
Manchester CityMCI
642014
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
15
Crystal PalaceCRY
61326
