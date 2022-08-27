Brighton & Hove Albion - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 4
Amex Stadium / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-5-2
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Manchester CityMCI
32107
3
Leeds UnitedLEE
32107
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
32107
