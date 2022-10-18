Brighton & Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 12
Amex Stadium / 18.10.2022
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
Nottingham Forest
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
961219
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
951316
7
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
942314
20
Nottingham ForestNOT
101275
