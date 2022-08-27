Brighton are third in the Premier League table after their unbeaten start to the season continued with a 1-0 win against Leeds.

The Seagulls took the lead just after the hour mark through Pascal Gross after the midfielder finished off a sweeping counter-attack for his third goal of the season.

Leeds dominated possesion, but managed just two shots on target as they fell to their first defeat of the season, slipping to fifth in the table.

Graham Potter's side have made themselves hard to beat at the back despite losing star defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea this season.

They have conceded just once so far, grinding out narrow victories for a brilliant start.

"When the score’s only 1-0, we know how it is," said Brighton boss Potter.

"The boys defend with responsibility and make it hard for the opponent regardless. Generally we defended the situations well and deserved the win.

"The mood is really positive. We have full respect for our opponents and of the competition. All we can do is remain humble and hard-working. We have to keep that going."

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard's Everton were denied their first win of the season as Brentford's Vitaly Janelt grabbed a late equaliser after Anthony Gordon's opener.

Gordon, under scrutiny amid interest from Chelsea, showed just why the Blues want him so badly by putting the Toffees ahead, latching on to a brilliant through ball by Conor Coady before lashing past David Raya.

The Toffees were just 10 minutes from victory when Janelt found space inside the box to poke home after some panicked defending.

"It was a tough game," said Lampard.

"This is always a hard place to come. I thought we played really well in the first half and scored a really good goal.

"I'm disappointed we didn't hold out. It's a fair point. There is a great spirit in the team and we will only get better."

And on Gordon's anticipated move to Chelsea in a £60m deal, Lampard remained coy.

"It's not happened," he added. "Nothing has changed."

