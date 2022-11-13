Danny Ings scored his 100th and 101st career goals as he earned Aston Villa their first away win of the season, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 on the South Coast.

Alexis Mac Allister put Brighton ahead after 49 seconds when capitalising on a mix-up between Emiliano Martinez and Douglas Luiz.

Ings pulled one back from the spot after Lewis Dunk brought down John McGinn in the 20th minute before the 30-year-old scored his second nine minutes into the second half to give Villa the lead.

Martinez and Luiz were punished for an early-mix up on the edge of the Villa penalty box as an alert Mac Allister capitalised to put Brighton in front in under a minute.

Martinez played a dangerous ball into the feet of Luiz, who already had Mac Allister breathing down his neck, before the Argentine outmuscled his fellow south American and planted the ball beyond his international team-mate to score Brighton’s fastest-ever Premier League goal.

Adam Lallana, who played an important part in pressing Martinez in the lead-up to the first goal, needed to be replaced after sustaining a leg injury in the fifth minute.

Ings scored his 100th career goal from the spot to level the score after Dunk brought down McGinn 20 minutes into the game.

Less than ten minutes into the second half Ings had his second of the game to put Villa ahead.

Roles between Luiz and Mac Allister were reversed as it was the former who stole the ball from the latter on the edge of the Villa box before finding Ings in the danger zone, who squeezed an effort beyond Robert Sanchez at the near post.

Brighton threw everything at Villa in the second half but couldn’t find a way past a deep-lying resilient Unai Emery side.

The win moves Villa up to 12th, while Brighton remain in 7th.

TALKING POINT - VILLA WIN FIRST AWAY GAME OF THE SEASON

In only Unai Emery’s second game in charge, he’s managed to record Villa’s first away win of the season. Brighton have only suffered two losses at home this season, and have made the AMEX a generally tough place to come, but Emery and Villa continue the perfect Premier League start to the Spaniard’s reign.

After convincingly beating Man Utd last week, today’s victory makes it six points out of six for the former PSG and Arsenal man. The win moves them up to 12th going into the break for the World Cup, and things are already looking healthier after Steven Gerrard’s departure.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - DANNY INGS (ASTON VILLA)

What a performance from Danny Ings. He had two chances, and just like all top strikers do, he took them. He hauled Villa back into the game from the spot, bravely going straight down the middle, before he squeezed in a brilliant finish at Robert Sanchez’s near post after rounding Dunk in brilliant style.

MATCH RATINGS

BRIGHTON: Sanchez 6, Dunk 6, Colwill 7, March 6, Mac Allister 8, Trossard 6, Gross 6, Lallana N/A, Welbeck 6, Caicedo 7, Estupinan 6

Subs: Lamptey N/A, Enciso 5, Undav 6, Veltman 6

ASTON VILLA: Martinez 7, Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Digne 7, Ramsey 6, Kamara 7, Luiz 7, McGinn 7, Buendia 7, Ings 9

Subs: Augustinsson N/A, Young 6, Bailey 6, Dendoncker N/A, Archer N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

1’ - GOAL! BRIGHTON 0-1 ASTON VILLA (MAC ALLISTER) - Brighton take an early lead in under a minute! Emiliano Martinez plays a dangerous ball into the feet of Douglas Luiz, who has Mac Allister breathing down his neck on the edge of his own box. Mac Allister is far stronger and dispossesses the Brazilian, before planting the ball beyond Martinez to give Brighton the lead in 49 seconds.

19’ - PENALTY VILLA! Lewis Dunk brings down McGinn and the referee points to the spot!

20’ - GOAL! BRIGHTON 1-1 ASTON VILLA (INGS) - We're level! Ings straight down the middle from 12 yards to equalise.

54’ - GOAL! BRIGHTON 1-2 ASTON VILLA (INGS) - Roles reversed! Buendia hits the post before Brighton look to get the ball away, but this time Luiz snatches the ball from Mac Allister on the edge of Villa's box before laying it off to Ings, who beats Dunk before squeezing the ball in at the near post.

KEY STAT

