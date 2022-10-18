Roberto de Zerbi’s wait for his first win in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion went on as the south coast side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest at the AMEX Stadium.

It proved to be a predictable tale for most of the first period, as Brighton dominated possession and created the best chances, but the Seagulls were not able to find the breakthrough that their play merited and deserved.

Their best chance of the first-half fell to Leandro Trossard, but he saw his shot from inside the penalty area rattle against the crossbar.

It was more of the same in the second half, as Forest were unable to register a single shot on target for the duration of the 90 minutes.

Forest held on to secure an unlikely point, as Steve Cooper’s side moved off the bottom of the Premier League table.

More to follow.

