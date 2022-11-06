Chelsea - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 15
Stamford Bridge / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1292129
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
6
ChelseaCHE
1263321
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham

30/10/2022 at 22:14

Premier League

Nelson notches brace as Arsenal hit five to go top in style

30/10/2022 at 17:12

Related matches

Manchester City
-
-
Fulham
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
15:00
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Brentford
15:00
Leeds United
-
-
Bournemouth
15:00

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Chelsea and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Arsenal news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.