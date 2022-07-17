Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes returning midfielder Conor Gallagher can be a "big asset" to the club this season.

Gallagher spent 2021/22 on loan at Crystal Palace where he impressed hugely under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira, recording eight goals and five assists in all competitions and ending the season with four England caps to his name.

His all-action style looked likely to meet an admirer in Tuchel and that seems to have been the case in the nascent 22/23 campaign to date, with the German complimenting the 22-year-old on his performances in training, as well as in the 2-1 pre-season win over Club America on Saturday.

Tuchel said: “Conor trains at a really high level, and you can clearly see it was the right decision to let him go on loan.

“He made a huge step in his development at Palace and became an England player.

“It was a very good start and a good match for him [against the Mexican side].

"Now it's important he gets used to our principles of the game, to understand when to move and when not to move, and his work rate is outstanding.

“He can be a big asset for us.”

And so far he seems to be seizing that opportunity.

Chelsea kick off their Premier League season on August 6 when they travel to Frank Lampard's Everton.

