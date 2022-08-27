Chelsea - Leicester City

Premier League / Matchday 4
Stamford Bridge / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Manchester CityMCI
32107
3
Leeds UnitedLEE
32107
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
32107
12
ChelseaCHE
31114
19
Leicester CityLEI
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Ten Hag runs about a bit, Man Utd players 'impressed' – The Warm-Up

24/08/2022 at 08:18

Premier League

'It was embarrassing' - Carragher slams Liverpool defending in Manchester United defeat

23/08/2022 at 08:00

Related matches

Southampton
-
-
Manchester United
27/08
Manchester City
-
-
Crystal Palace
27/08
Brentford
-
-
Everton
27/08
Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Leeds United
27/08

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Chelsea and Leicester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Leicester City news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.